Conway Police Department investigating several catalytic converter thefts

CONWAY, N.H. — Police in Conway, NH, are actively investigating several incidents involving the theft of catalytic converters.

According to the department, the suspect(s) appear to be specifically targeting older vehicles and Ford trucks. Conway police believe this is due to the high scrap value.

The places that were hit were commercial businesses where vehicles are kept along East Main Street in Center Conway and Eastman Road in Redstone.

Police are looking for the public’s assistance with identifying any vehicles that appeared out of place or parked on the side of any roads near East Main Street or Eastman Road in the early morning hours of Dec. 31, 2020. Police believe the time frame in Redstone was between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. The time frame in Center Conway was between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.