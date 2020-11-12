Brunswick police officer on bike struck by fleeing suspect

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department says an officer patrolling on a mountain bike escaped with minor injuries after being struck by a fleeing female suspect Thursday.
According to officials, Lori Bourgeois, 59, of Phippsburg was eventually arrested near her home after eluding multiple police and sheriff departments by recklessly driving at high speeds.
Initially, police say a 911 call of theft was made from Lowe’s in Cook’s Corner, saying Bourgeois fled after being confronted by store staff. A Brunswick police officer on a mountain bike located the suspect's vehicle nearby. When asked to stop, police say the suspect accelerated and struck the officer on the bike.
Additional officer pursued Bourgeois until the decision to stop the chase was made by Brunswick police.
According to police, Bourgeois was identified by Lowe's staff as a former employee.
A Sagadahoc County deputy and a Phippsburg officer finally made the arrest.
The injured officer was treated and released.
Borgeois is charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, criminal speed, theft by unauthorized taken/transfer, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to report a motor vehicle accident, and assault. Bail was set at $2,500 and Bourgeois was transported to the Cumberland County Jail.