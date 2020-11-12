Brunswick police officer on bike struck by fleeing suspect

Police say the woman drove recklessly and at high speeds to elude arrest.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The Brunswick Police Department says an officer patrolling on a mountain bike escaped with minor injuries after being struck by a fleeing female suspect Thursday.

According to officials, Lori Bourgeois, 59, of Phippsburg was eventually arrested near her home after eluding multiple police and sheriff departments by recklessly driving at high speeds.

Initially, police say a 911 call of theft was made from Lowe’s in Cook’s Corner, saying Bourgeois fled after being confronted by store staff. A Brunswick police officer on a mountain bike located the suspect's vehicle nearby. When asked to stop, police say the suspect accelerated and struck the officer on the bike.

Additional officer pursued Bourgeois until the decision to stop the chase was made by Brunswick police.

According to police, Bourgeois was identified by Lowe's staff as a former employee.

A Sagadahoc County deputy and a Phippsburg officer finally made the arrest.

The injured officer was treated and released.

