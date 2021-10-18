Stockton Springs mom pleads not guilty in death of her son

Jessica Williams remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs mother accused of murdering her 3-year-old son appeared in a Waldo County courtroom Monday.

Jessica Williams, also known as Jessica Johnson, also known as Jessica Trefethen, 35, is charged with depraved indifference murder for the death of her son Maddox Williams in June.

Williams pleaded not guilty at her arraignment.

An autopsy showed Maddox suffered a fractured spine, bruises on his arms, legs, belly, and head, bleeding in his brain, a ruptured bowel, and other injuries, according to a police affidavit.

Regarding questions raised by Williams' family about the involvement of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in the case, Deputy Attorney General and Chief of the Criminal Division Lisa Marchese said, "The state has to prove the charges against her beyond a reasonable doubt. The fact that DHHS is involved just means that we need to consider what they’ve done as well as what the state police have done."

Williams remains in jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.

Marchese says the court system is currently backed up with trials and she believes it may take a year to a year-and-a-half for the case to be resolved.