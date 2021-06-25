'Maddox Matters' | Rally in Rockland following the death of a 3-year-old boy

On June 23, Jessica Trefethen was arrested and charged with the murder of her 3-year-old son. Now, the community is rallying against similar crimes in the area.

ROCKLAND, Maine — People gathered outside of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services building in Rockland Thursday calling for change after the death of 3-year-old Maddox Williams.

Maddox was pronounced dead at Waldo County General Hospital nearly two weeks ago. His mother, Jessica Trefethen, has been charged with depraved indifference murder.

Police said Trefethen took Maddox to the hospital and told staff he had been knocked down by a dog leash and kicked by his 8-year-old sister. Police said the medical examiner determined the cause of Maddox's death to be multiple blunt force trauma and said the manner of death was determined to be non-accidental.

Maddox's paternal grandmother and aunt joined other child advocates outside DHHS Thursday, as they remembered him.

"Full of energy. He was just happy. He was happy to be with us and his cousins," Victoria Vose, Maddox's paternal grandmother said.

"He was silly, energetic, playful," said Mikayla Williams, Maddox's aunt.

Jessica Gleason is the organizer of the group 'Maddox Matters.' She wants lawmakers to get involved.

"We are asking for a government oversight committee to review the death of Maddox. Maddox is one of many. Maddox is not a singular case," Gleason said.

The Portland Press Herald reports Maine DHHS has been involved with Maddox's family in the past. DHHS said they are unable to comment due to state and federal rules.

The department announced last week it has asked Casey Family Programs--a national leader in improving child safety and the wellbeing of children--to assist the department in investigating four child deaths including Maddox's, that happened in June.

Gleason said she supports an outside program investigating, but said more needs to be done.

"As well as a talk down approach inside DHHS where there is an internal systemic need for change," said Gleason.

DHHS said in a statement:

"Deaths involving children are heartbreaking and deeply concerning. That’s why we, with the assistance of Casey Family Programs, are intensely focused on what actions the Department, the state, and Maine communities can take to keep kids safe. We welcome feedback from all those who interact with the Department, as well as the broader community, as we work to improve the health and safety of Maine children and families."

Meanwhile, Maddox's aunt said she is happy to see the support from the community.

"The more people, the more likely this change will happen," said Williams.

Maddox's death happened in Stockton Springs, the same community in which 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy was killed as a result of abuse by her parents, Julio Carrillo and Sharon Kennedy (formerly Carrillo).

