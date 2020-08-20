State Fire Marshal's Office seeks public’s help in arson investigations

Investigators are calling on the public to help with two arson incidents that happened this week—one in Mercer and another in Norridgewalk.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating two arson cases and is calling on the public to help with the investigations.

One fire took place at a vacant house in Mercer on Sunday, Aug. 16. The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the home is near Route 2 on Rome Road and the fire occurred early in the morning.

The other arson case happened in Norridgewock in the early morning of Tuesday, Aug. 18. This was also at a vacant house, which is located at 515 Ward Road.