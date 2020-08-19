Jay man arrested for supposedly setting his mother's house on fire for the second time

Devin Penney, 24, of Jay was arrested for arson after police say he started a fire at his home on Intervale Road.

JAY, Maine — Maine State Police say a Jay man has been arrested for arson after setting fire to his mother's house for the second time.

According to police, Devin Penney, 24, had recently completed treatment at a health facility in southern Maine after he started a fire outside of his house on Intervale Road in Jay on July 23.

The fire primarily damaged the siding and outside of the home, as well as the property of former housemates.

The house, which belongs to his mother who no longer lives at the home, is the same house that Penney damaged on Aug. 9, 2017, police say. The 2017 fire caused minimal damage.

State Police arrested Penney for arson on Tuesday and he was taken to Franklin County Jail.