3 New York men accused of throwing bags of drugs out car window after being stopped by Maine State Police

According to police, the drugs were tested and troopers learned there was 34 grams of cocaine and 148 grams of fentanyl.

MAINE, USA — Three men from New York are facing drug trafficking charges after troopers said they threw bags of drugs out of their car in front of police.

Ralph Scurlock, 31, William Pickney, 52, and Edward McDowell, 26, were transported to Twin Bridges Jail in Sagadahoc County.

All three men are from Bronx, NY, and all three were charged with class A aggravated trafficking.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, Maine State Police stopped a vehicle for speed at Mile 44 northbound on I-295.

Upon investigation, police said all three passengers began acting suspiciously.

Ultimately, police said several white bags were thrown from the car window while the trooper went back to his cruiser.

The bags were located and seized and all three men were arrested.