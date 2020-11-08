Police K9 tracks down fleeing driver after traffic stop in York leads to drug bust

Located inside the vehicle was 86 grams of fentanyl, 22.5 xanax pills, 11 grams of suspected cocaine, and 2 grams of suspected crystal meth, according to police.

YORK, Maine — Two Maine men are facing charges after police said they failed to pull over for a traffic stop, with one fleeing into the woods prior to arrest.

According to the York Police Department, on Friday, August 7, Cpl. Jesse Duda attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a speeding vehicle in the construction zone near Mile 10 northbound in York. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit was terminated when police covertly deployed a spike mat at Mile 26.5.

The vehicle pulled over and the driver fled into the woods.

Located inside the trunk of the vehicle was 86 grams of fentanyl, 22.5 xanax pills, 11 grams of suspected cocaine, and 2 grams of suspected crystal meth, according to police.

The passenger, Stephen Tracy, 40, of Charleston, surrendered and was placed under arrest without incident.

York Police K9 Officer John Rogers arrived with his K9 Günther and began a track.

Cpl. Duda assisted Officer Rogers on the track. The track started at around 3:20 a.m., spanned .78 miles, and lasted around 25 minutes.

Police said Günther located the suspect, Shawn Adams, 42, of Standish, laying in the woods near a riverbank. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said Adams was also on bail conditions and had a suspended license.

Adams and Tracy were both charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs.