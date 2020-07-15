Skowhegan bust yields $12K worth of drugs, illegal alligator

An initial appearance in the Somerset County Unified Criminal Court for all three who were charged is scheduled for October 7.

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Three people from Maine are facing charges as the result of a drug bust in Skowhegan.

Around 12:20 p.m. on Monday, the Somerset County Sheriff's Office executed a drug search warrant on the person, residence, property, and motor vehicle of Jessica Hutchins, 36, of Skowhegan.

When detectives confronted Hutchins, she was allegedly in the middle of an drug transaction, selling crack cocaine to a male party on foot that had approached her motor vehicle and was later identified as Randy Willard, 37, of Oakland. At the time of the initial search, Hutchins had male passenger in the car who was identified as Fred Barlow, 38, of Moscow.

Located inside the car, which was impounded for a full search, were amounts of heroin/Fentanyl, crack cocaine and powder cocaine, with an aggregate total weight of approximately 100 grams, according to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office. They said digital scales, cash and drug related paraphernalia was also seized from the car.

Detectives said they then moved to Hutchins' residence, which is located on Water Street in Skowhegan, and continued their search. Located inside the residence was approximately 4.5 grams of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, along with drug packaging material, digital scales, cash, drug related paraphernalia, and a live alligator, according to the sheriff's office.

The alligator, which is about two feet long, was turned over to the Maine Warden Service. According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Department, it is illegal to possess an alligator in Maine without proper permits.

Officials said the seized drugs have an approximate street value of $12,000.00.

Hutchins was charged with three counts of class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, class B trafficking in scheduled drugs, and operating after suspension.

The Somerset County Sheriff's Office said the charges against Hutchins are aggravated due to the amount of the drugs seized and due to the drug trafficking activities taking place within 1,000 feet of the Margaret Chase Smith Elementary School. Hutchins bail has been set by a bail commissioner at $10,000.00 cash, and she remains in custody.

Barlow was charged with three counts of class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, class B trafficking in scheduled drugs, and violation of conditions of release.

At the time of his arrest, Barlow was out on bail for trafficking in scheduled drugs. According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Department, the charges against Barlow are aggravated due to the amount of the drugs seized and due to the drug trafficking activities taking place within 1,000 feet of the Margaret Chase Smith Elementary School. Barlow is being held without bail at this time.

Willard was charged with class C possession of scheduled drugs and violations of conditions of release. At the time of his arrest, Willard was out on bail for unrelated drug trafficking charges. Willard is being held without bail at this time.