KENNEBUNK, Maine — Two Maine men are facing drug trafficking charges after being stopped by Maine State Police on Monday.

Troopers from the department's P.A.C.E. (Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement) Team were conducting traffic enforcement on I-95 in the Kennebunk area when they stopped a truck being operated by Jake Morganstern, 27, of Hollis. Richard Theriault, 29, of Westbrook was a passenger in the vehicle.

Officers said indicators of criminal activity were present, which prompted a roadside investigation. K9 Ibo was deployed for a free air sniff of the vehicle and provided a positive alert to the odor of drugs.

A search was conducted and 104 grams of Fentanyl and 9 grams of Cocaine HCl were recovered from a hide in the truck, according to police. Officers said the drugs were set to be distributed in York County.

Both men were transported to the York County Jail where they were charged with class A aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. Police said they will also be indicted on the charge of class B unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs (cocaine).

Morganstern's bail was set at $50,000 and Theriault's bail was set at $25,000.

The investigation is ongoing and police said more arrests are anticipated in the near future.

