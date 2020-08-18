Police seeking to identify suspects in robbery of Hannaford in NH

Police say cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.

ROCHESTER, N.H. — The Rochester Police Department is trying to identify suspects in reference to a robbery at the Hannaford supermarket on North Main Street.

On their Facebook page Tuesday, the department posted several photos of the suspects taken from security camera footage.

If you know any information about the suspects' identities, police ask that you call (603) 330-7128 and reference case number 20-3084-OF.

You can also provide information and remain anonymous by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or by texting TEXT4CASH + your tip to CRIMES (274637)