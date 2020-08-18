Kennebec County Sheriff warns of scammer pretending to work for him

Good afternoon Kennebec County. The Sheriff would like you to be aware of a recent attempted telephone scam in the county. In this case the scammer using a Texas telephone number contacted the victim stating that he worked for Sheriff Ken Mason and his direct supervisor was Michael Gibson. (Michael Gibson is not an employee of the Sheriff's Office) The story was that someone had used the victim's social security number to purchase a car. The car was then stolen and the victim needed to wire money to an account to clear it up. Please do not give out personal information to anyone over the telephone. The Sheriff's Office will not contact you and ask you to wire money anywhere. (Especially from a Texas number) Have a great day!