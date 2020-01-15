STANDISH, Maine — Police arrested a husband and wife in Standish Wednesday afternoon for operating a one-pot meth lab.

Jeffrey Makela of 12 Maple Ridge Drive is on bail from a previous meth lab in Portland on August 8, 2019. He was charged Wednesday for violating that bail, and now has a new charge of operating a meth lab.

Nicole Makela was also charged with operating a meth lab. There are expected to be more arrests as the investigation continues.

DHHS responded and took custody of four children: a 3-week old infant, a 15-month-year-old, a 10-year-old and 12-year-old. All children were transported to Maine Medical Center to be checked out.

There was evidence of multiple labs being processed on the Makela 's property. Items are being processed and tested by a lab.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

MDEA

RELATED: Lewiston police: Evidence points to drug trafficking as cause for weekend shooting

RELATED: Drug charges dropped against Patriots safety Patrick Chung

RELATED: Three people arrested in connection with Lewiston shooting incident