LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that took place in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Benjamin Brown, 28, of East Boston, Massachusetts was arrested and charged with class C reckless conduct with a firearm.

Shantel Chisholm, 25, of Walnut St. in Lewiston is charged with class E violation of conditions of release. Chisholm was formerly a resident of Jersey City, New Jersey.

Elisha Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey was arrested and placed on a probation hold. He was currently on probation for a gun related conviction.

Lewiston police said they also recovered four handguns, numerous shell casings, over 50 grams of heroin, $1000 in suspected drug proceeds and various related evidence.

The department is actively investigating the incident, which happened in the area of Walnut Street and Pierce Street.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police received several calls reporting gun fire and fighting.

Officers responded to find some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut Street, which is what police said was Chisholm's address. Officers then surrounded the building.

Brown and Chisholm were seen being led out of the apartment building at 21 Walnut Street and placed in handcuffs.

Lewiston police later arrested Rios after he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released from a local hospital.

Several Lewiston police officers and detectives, as well as agents of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, spent the day investigating after the scene was cleared by the Maine State Police Tactical Team.

The investigation is ongoing. Lewiston police said there is a likelihood of additional arrests and charges.

