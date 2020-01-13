BELKNAP COUNTY, N.H. — Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement Monday that the felony drug charges against Patriots star safety Patrick Chung will be dropped.

Chung, 32, was indicted in August after an incident in June when officers found cocaine on a table in his Meredith home. Chung did not have to go to court for the charges during the Patriots’ regular season.

In what’s known as a “conditional nolle prosequi,” the State agreed to dismiss the charges with the explicit understanding that Chung will abide by conditions, the statement said.

Conditions laid out by the State include:

Chung will remain of good behavior for two years, meaning he must not commit any crimes or major motor vehicle offenses.

Chung will submit to periodic drug testing.

Within 18 months, Chung will perform 40 hours of community service, connected to drug abuse prevention and education, 20 of which will be completed in N.H.

Chung agrees to waive his rights to a speedy trial and/or speedy indictment with regard to the charges in this case, and agrees that should he fail to comply with any of these requirements, that the State has the right to reinstate the charges in this case and prosecute him at that time.

The statement from Livernois said the fact that Chung had no prior criminal record or involvement with the criminal justice system lead to the dismissal of charges. He was also fully cooperative with police the night of the June incident. Livernois also said the amount of cocaine found was small.

“Mr. Chung has provided proof to the State that he has voluntarily undergone a full substance abuse evaluation, and that said evaluation indicated that Mr. Chung does not need any substance abuse treatment.”

Chung has been a major contributor on defense to three of the Patriots' six Super Bowl championships.

