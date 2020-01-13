LEWISTON, Maine — In a press conference Monday, the Lewiston Police Department said evidence points to drug trafficking as the cause for a shooting incident early Saturday morning.

In a press release on Saturday, the department announced three arrests. That number was not updated during the press conference Monday.

On Saturday, Lewiston police said they recovered four handguns, numerous shell casings, over 50 grams of heroin, $1000 in suspected drug proceeds and various related evidence.

On Monday, police said they also recovered bullets. They also said that one of the four guns recovered was stolen in the town of Minot.

The three people arrested in connection with the incident are:

Benjamin Brown, 28, of East Boston, Massachusetts was arrested and charged with class C reckless conduct with a firearm. On Monday, he was was arraigned in Lewiston District Court on that charge. Bail was set at $250,000 with the conditions he does not use or possess drugs and firearms or have contact with Elisha Rios.

Elisha Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey was arrested and placed on a probation hold. He was currently on probation for a gun related conviction.

Shantel Chisholm, 25, of Walnut St. in Lewiston is charged with class E violation of conditions of release. Chisholm was formerly a resident of Jersey City, New Jersey.

The Lewiston Police Department is actively investigating the incident, which happened in the area of Walnut Street and Pierce Street.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, police received several calls reporting gun fire and fighting.

Officers responded to find some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut Street, which is what police said was Chisholm's address. Officers then surrounded the building.

Brown and Chisholm were seen being led out of the apartment building at 21 Walnut Street and placed in handcuffs.

Lewiston police later arrested Rios after he was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg and released from a local hospital.

Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley said the landlord for the building at 21 Walnut Street lives out of state but that the person has been contacted.

O'Malley said moving forward, the department wants to take less of a reactive approach and more of a proactive approach to addressing violence and drug trafficking in the city.

According to Lewiston police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has agreed to send a full-time agent to Lewiston. He said the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) has also agreed to send additional agents to the city.

O'Malley said the department is also relying on the community to come together to decrease violence in the city. O'Malley asked that if people see something unusual, please contact Lewiston police.

When asked if Lewiston had a housing crisis, Mayor Mark Cayer said that the city is experiencing "a tight real estate market right now."

