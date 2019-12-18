BELFAST, Maine — The jury has begun deliberations in the murder trial of Sharon Carrillo, who is accused of killing her 10-year old daughter Marissa Kennedy in 2018.

In the courtroom Wednesday morning, the judge instructed the jurors on the legal requirements to find someone guilty of the charge of depraved indifference murder, then sent them out to determine a verdict.

Prosecutors say Marissa Kennedy died as the result of multiple beatings by her mother and stepfather, Julio Carrillo, who had Pleaded guilty to murder earlier this year but refused to provide testimony in his wife’s trial.

Sharon Carrillo’s Defense team contends that she was also the victim of repeated abuse, and that because of her low intelligence level she was basically coerced into helping to abuse the child.

Prosecutors say Sharon Carrillo had the ability to determine right from wrong, and that she does bear responsibility for the killing.

The trial is being held in Waldo County Superior Court.

