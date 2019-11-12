BELFAST, Maine — Jurors in the fourth day of the Sharon Carrillo murder trial viewed photographs and video of a young, bruised girl kneeling with her arms overhead -- the same position Carrillo told police her daughter was in while Sharron Carrillo and her husband, Julio Carrillo, severely beat her.

Sharon Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder in the February 2018 death of her daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, in Stockton Springs.

Julio Carrillo pleaded guilty to the same charge and was sentenced in August to 55 years in prison.

Among the first witnesses called Wednesday morning was Dawn Ego of the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit.

Ego testified about photos and video she found on a cell phone seized from the condominium where the Carrillos were staying.

Jurors were then shown photos of a bruised young girl, kneeling on the floor in her underwear with her arms overhead. In one photo, an adult woman stood behind her.

Jurors on Wednesday morning also saw cell phone video of the girl in the same position, as well as of Sharon Carrillo screaming and crying in the home saying, "Let me calm down."

Ego testified the video was taken on Christmas Day.

She said she also found photos of a young child "with a significant amount of bruising" on her face, chest, the front and back of her legs and with "a large abrasion with a significant amount of blood coming from it."

On Tuesday, jurors heard an audiotape of a police interview with Sharon Carrillo following Kennedy's death in which she admitted beating Kennedy while she was in that position.

In the audiotape from a police interview shortly after Marissa’s death, Sharon Carrillo admits to police that she regularly “punished” her daughter by locking her in a closet, striking her in the head, face and torso, and forcing her to kneel while standing on the backs of her legs. She said she and her husband each whipped Kennedy with a belt as many as 15 times each, twice a day.

Sharon Carrillo said the beatings continued for three to four months.

She told police she beat her daughter because she lied, was “disrespectful” and wouldn’t stop screaming.

Maine State Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum is expected to testify on Wednesday.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber, who with AAG Leanne Zainea is prosecuting the case, said Tuesday he expected the prosecution to rest on Wednesday.

