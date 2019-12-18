BELFAST, Maine — Closing arguments came to a close in the trial of Sharon Carrillo on Tuesday, and now her fate is in the hands of the jury. The jury is expected to begin deliberations Wednesday.

Carrillo is charged with depraved indifference murder in the February 2018 death of her daughter, 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy, in Stockton Springs.

Throughout the trial, defense attorneys have argued that Carrillo suffered her own abuse from her husband Julio Carrillo. Julio pleaded guilty to the murder of Marissa Kennedy and is facing a 55-year sentence.

The defense also argued throughout the trial that Sharon Carrillo's low IQ could have contributed to a false confession.

Jurors were shown video of Sharon Carrillo confessing to the murder, however the defense says that confession was coerced.

The prosecution has argued throughout the trial that Sharon Carrillo took part in the abuse and knew that her daughter was dying.

"'It feels like I'm dying.' Day before her death, this little girl knew she was dying. And so did her mother, the defendant in this case Sharon Carrillo. Because her daughter Marissa told her so," said prosecutor Leane Zainea.

Prosecutors also added that they believe Sharon Carrillo had the intellectual capacity to stick to the story she and her husband Julio fabricated about Marissa's death.

During closing arguments Tuesday, the defense disagreed. "Is there any scintilla of evidence that would suggest that Sharon Carrillo has the capability in her nature to cause those kinds of injuries to her daughter? The answer to that is no," said defense attorney Chris Maclean.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday morning when they return to the Waldo County Superior Court.

