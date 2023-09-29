Sanford police arrest two men accused of stabbing a person on Thursday

SANFORD, Maine — Two men accused of stabbing a person in Sanford have been arrested.
The incident reportedly took place early Thursday morning in the area of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing.
Derrick Roberts-Poulin, 21, and Jordan Roberge, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested at about 5:38 p.m. Thursday and have been charged with robbery and elevated aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department.
The man who was stabbed was brought to Maine Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police conducted an investigation Thursday and executed a search warrant on Main Street, where the two suspects were taken into custody.
Sanford police were aided by the York County Special Response Team in the investigation and arrest.