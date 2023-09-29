Sanford police arrest two men accused of stabbing a person on Thursday

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing, Sanford police said in a news release.

SANFORD, Maine — Two men accused of stabbing a person in Sanford have been arrested.

The incident reportedly took place early Thursday morning in the area of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing.

Derrick Roberts-Poulin, 21, and Jordan Roberge, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested at about 5:38 p.m. Thursday and have been charged with robbery and elevated aggravated assault, according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department.

The man who was stabbed was brought to Maine Medical Center to be treated for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police conducted an investigation Thursday and executed a search warrant on Main Street, where the two suspects were taken into custody.