Man injured in Sanford stabbing incident

There is no threat to public safety in connection with the incident, according to Sanford police.

SANFORD, Maine — A man was stabbed multiple times in the back in Sanford Thursday morning, and now police are looking for two suspects,.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Emery Street and Heritage Crossing, Sanford police said in a release Thursday.

William Southworth, 38, was taken by Sanford Fire-Rescue to Maine Medical Center, where he had stable vital signs as of Thursday morning, according to officials.

Police said witnesses told them two males had approached Southworth and stolen his bicycle, followed by a physical confrontation in which one of the males fired three to four gunshots and the other stabbed Southworth.