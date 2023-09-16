Sanford man last seen Thursday reported missing

He may be in the area of Dover or Rochester, New Hampshire, or in Sanford.

SANFORD, Maine — A man from Sanford who was last seen Sept. 14 has been reported missing.

Robert C. Brown, 65, was reportedly last seen Thursday, when his wife dropped him off at work in Rochester, New Hampshire, but she told police she has not seen him since and called to report him missing at about 5 a.m. Friday, according to a news release issued Saturday by the Sanford Police Department.

According to police, he may be operating a white Ford Super Duty pickup truck with a Diamond Back bed cover and "handmade wood panels on the bed of the truck" with Maine license plate 7955XP.

Police said he may be in the Sanford area or in the area of Dover or Rochester, New Hampshire, according to the release.

Police ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at 207-324-3644.

Missing Person: SANFORD, ME (September 16, 2023) On Friday, September 15th around 4:58 am the Sanford Police Dept.... Posted by Sanford Maine Police Department on Saturday, September 16, 2023