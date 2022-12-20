Rumford man in critical condition after shooting

Shay McKenna was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with elevated aggravated assault. His brother, Drew McKenna, is in critical condition.

RUMFORD, Maine — A Rumford man is in critical condition after he was allegedly shot by his brother Monday evening.

Shay McKenna, 27, of Rumford was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release.

Rumford police were called to a home on Route 2 for a complaint of a domestic disturbance and found McKenna's 23-year-old brother, who had been shot, Moss said. He was taken to Rumford Hospital and then flown by helicopter to Maine Medical Center.

The Maine State Police major crimes unit and evidence response team investigated and arrested McKenna early Tuesday morning.

He was taken to Oxford County Jail, where he was held without bail.