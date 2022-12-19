Arrest made in connection with Portland housing complex shooting on July 4

Portland police got an arrest warrant charging Hamza Hassan, 46, with elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct in connection with a July 4 shooting.

PORTLAND, Maine — An arrest was made on Monday in connection with a shooting that took place on July 4 at the Kennedy Park housing complex in Portland.

Officers with the U.S. Marshal Violent Crimes Task Force, as well as state and local agencies in Massachusetts, arrested 46-year-old Hamza Hassan, a Monday news release from the Portland Police Department stated.

According to the release, detectives with the Portland Police Department got an arrest warrant for Hassan, charging elevated aggravated assault and reckless conduct in connection with the July 4 shooting.

The department worked with state and federal agencies to arrest Hassan and bring him into custody, the release stated.

"Working closely with the Portland Police Department to locate and arrest this violent offender, has made our community a safer place today," Acting U.S. Marshal Kevin Neal said in the release.

"It is imperative that we work with our local, state, and federal partners to protect our citizens and remove violent offenders from the streets," Portland Police Chief Heath Gorham said in Monday's release. "I want to thank the Massachusetts agencies as well as the United States Marshals Service for their assistance with this apprehension. I also want to thank our officers who responded to the incident on July 4th and our detectives who worked tirelessly to identify Hassan and obtain the arrest warrant.”

Investigators with the department asked that anyone with information that may assist in this case, or any other case, to contact them at 207-874-8575.