Portland man arrested on murder charges related to a November shooting

Tristin Chamberlain, 21, turned himself into the York County Sheriff's Office Sunday. He was charged with the alleged murder of 26-year-old Tyler Flexon.
A 21-year-old Portland man turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

According to a release from the Portland Police Department, Tristin Chamberlain was charged with murder in connection to a November 29 shooting in the area of Sherman and Mellen Streets in Portland.

The release states that 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, died at Maine Medical Center after succumbing to gunshot wound injuries that night.

The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, the release added.

Chamberlain turned himself into the York County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoon and will be held at the County Jail until he is arraigned.

Police are still asking anyone with more information about the incident to call 207-874-8575.

