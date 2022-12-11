Portland man arrested on murder charges related to a November shooting

Tristin Chamberlain, 21, turned himself into the York County Sheriff's Office Sunday. He was charged with the alleged murder of 26-year-old Tyler Flexon.

A 21-year-old Portland man turned himself into authorities Sunday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this month.

According to a release from the Portland Police Department, Tristin Chamberlain was charged with murder in connection to a November 29 shooting in the area of Sherman and Mellen Streets in Portland.

The release states that 26-year-old Tyler Flexon, of Portland, died at Maine Medical Center after succumbing to gunshot wound injuries that night.

The Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide, the release added.

Chamberlain turned himself into the York County Sheriff's Office Sunday afternoon and will be held at the County Jail until he is arraigned.