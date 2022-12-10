Police searching for suspect following shooting on Pleasant Point

PLEASANT POINT, Maine — The Pleasant Point Police Department is currently searching for a suspect considered 'armed and dangerous.'
According to the Pleasant Point Police Department, they are searching Aboluwes “Ubbie” Dana in connecting to a shooting that occurred on Pleasant Point Saturday evening. The Pleasant Point Reservation is located in far Downeast Maine near Eastport.
It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting, or where on the Pleasant Point reservation it took place. Police are asking with information regarding Dana's whereabouts to call the Washington County Communications Center at 255-8308.
Police ask the public to not approach him.
This story will be updated.