SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Police are investigating a robbery in South Portland and say it may be related to a string of other break-ins that happened Wednesday night, Sept. 11 -- one in Scarborough and another in Portland.

Someone broke the glass door at Q Street Diner in South Portland, smashing it to bits. George Hood has owned the diner for 20 years and says in that time he has had about six robberies but it has been at least five years since he was last robbed.

Security footage shows the thief looking around the diner, Hood believes for a safe, before snatching a $100 cash from the register and leaving.

Hood says he doesn't keep much cash in the diner for this very reason. Police woke Hood at his home early Thursday morning informing him of the robbery. He says he was relieved that no one was hurt but says it is a violating feeling to have your business broken into.

"People just want to take what's yours. What are you going to do? you just have to deal with it though. Its part of owning a business," says Hood.

Although the diner is on a back street Hood says it is a pretty safe area.

Police say a witness saw the thief run from the diner and attempt to break into a nearby nail salon but was unsuccessful and then getaway in a dark SUV.

Hood says he believes the thief was probably looking for cash for drugs.

