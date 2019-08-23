PORTLAND, Maine — The man arrested earlier this week in Portland after an attempted break-in at a history museum is now being connected by law enforcement to an additional eight of the city's 17 burglaries or attempted burglaries since July 20.

Tim Toun, 30, was charged Wednesday with attempted burglary and criminal mischief. A person called police early that morning after hearing glass break, later found to have happened at the Maine Historical Society.

By Thursday, Portland police investigators had met with a prosecutor from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, and the collaborative decided to bring forward 21 additional charges in connection to the burglary rash.

Toun had been a person of interest during the investigation into the larger string of burglaries, according to Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin,

Toun was specifically charged in connection to the July 20 to Aug. 20 burglaries at Mekong Thai Restaurant, Little Tap House, Leavitt & Son's Deli, Toni's Touch Salon, LB Kitchen, Squeaky Clean Laundry, Bayside American Café, as well as an Aug. 13 attempted burglary at Boda.

Adding Wednesday's charges, Toun faces 23 in total.

A detailed look at all counts:

July 20, Mekong Thai Restaurant

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief Aug. 13, Little Tap House

Burglary, Theft

Burglary, Theft Aug. 13, Boda

Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief

Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief Aug. 15, Leavitt & Son’s Deli

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief Aug. 16, Toni's Touch Salon

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief Aug. 17, LB Kitchen

Burglary, Theft

Burglary, Theft Aug. 19, Squeaky Clean Laundry

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief Aug. 20, Bayside American Café

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief

Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief Aug. 21, Maine Historical Society

Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief

Toun was scheduled to appear in court Friday on the two initial charges stemming from Wednesday's attempted break-in at the museum.

He was still being held at Cumberland County Jail, police said Friday, where his initial bail after being arrested Wednesday was $1,500 cash.

Seven burglary-related incidents remain openly investigated: July 28 at Eyes on Rosemont; Aug. 4 at Maine Oyster Company; Aug. 5 at Maine Juice Company; Aug. 7 at Wallace James Clothing; Aug. 17 at LIO Restaurant; Aug. 19 at Others Café; and Aug. 20 at Still a Good Cause Thrift Shop.

Here's a list of the burglaries with named suspects: