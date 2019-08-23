PORTLAND, Maine — The man arrested earlier this week in Portland after an attempted break-in at a history museum is now being connected by law enforcement to an additional eight of the city's 17 burglaries or attempted burglaries since July 20.
Tim Toun, 30, was charged Wednesday with attempted burglary and criminal mischief. A person called police early that morning after hearing glass break, later found to have happened at the Maine Historical Society.
By Thursday, Portland police investigators had met with a prosecutor from the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, and the collaborative decided to bring forward 21 additional charges in connection to the burglary rash.
Toun had been a person of interest during the investigation into the larger string of burglaries, according to Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin,
Toun was specifically charged in connection to the July 20 to Aug. 20 burglaries at Mekong Thai Restaurant, Little Tap House, Leavitt & Son's Deli, Toni's Touch Salon, LB Kitchen, Squeaky Clean Laundry, Bayside American Café, as well as an Aug. 13 attempted burglary at Boda.
Adding Wednesday's charges, Toun faces 23 in total.
A detailed look at all counts:
- July 20, Mekong Thai Restaurant
Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
- Aug. 13, Little Tap House
Burglary, Theft
- Aug. 13, Boda
Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief
- Aug. 15, Leavitt & Son’s Deli
Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
- Aug. 16, Toni's Touch Salon
Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
- Aug. 17, LB Kitchen
Burglary, Theft
- Aug. 19, Squeaky Clean Laundry
Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
- Aug. 20, Bayside American Café
Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief
- Aug. 21, Maine Historical Society
Attempted Burglary, Criminal Mischief
Toun was scheduled to appear in court Friday on the two initial charges stemming from Wednesday's attempted break-in at the museum.
He was still being held at Cumberland County Jail, police said Friday, where his initial bail after being arrested Wednesday was $1,500 cash.
Seven burglary-related incidents remain openly investigated: July 28 at Eyes on Rosemont; Aug. 4 at Maine Oyster Company; Aug. 5 at Maine Juice Company; Aug. 7 at Wallace James Clothing; Aug. 17 at LIO Restaurant; Aug. 19 at Others Café; and Aug. 20 at Still a Good Cause Thrift Shop.
Here's a list of the burglaries with named suspects:
July 20: Mekong Thai Restaurant, 865 Forest Ave.
July 28: Eyes on Rosemont, 152 Middle St.
Aug. 4: Maine Oyster Company, 38 Portland St.
Aug. 5: Maine Juice Company, 129 Spring St.
Aug. 7: Wallace James Clothing, 112 High St.
Aug. 13: Boda, 671 Congress St. Aug. 13: Little Tap House, 106 High St. Aug. 15: Leavitt & Sons Deli, 200 Kennebec St. Aug. 16: Toni's Touch, 26 Forest Ave. Aug. 17: LB Kitchen, 249 Congress St.
Aug. 17: LIO Restaurant, 3 Spring St.
Aug. 19: Squeaky Clean Laundry, 64 Washington Ave.
Aug. 19: Others Café, 15 Monument Sq.
Aug. 20: Bayside American Café, 98 Portland St.
Aug. 20: Still a Good Cause Thrift Shop, 16 Forest Ave.
Aug. 21: Maine Historical Society, 485 Congress St. Aug. 22: 100 Commercial St.