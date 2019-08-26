CASCO, Maine — A man police say has been stealing cash from several road-side campfire wood stands in the Sebago Lake region for months was caught redhanded Saturday night.

Andrew Connelly, 33, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 25 around 12:30 a.m. after deputies caught him fishing bills from a cash box at a campfire stand in the Roosevelt Trail area in Casco. The same stand had been robbed several times.

Deputies say Connelly is linked to thefts at campfire stands in Standish, Casco and Naples stealing more than $1,000 in July and August.

Deputies confronted Connelly who is a transient and after a short chase, he was taken into custody and later taken to the Cumberland County Jail. He is being charged with theft and violation of conditions of release. Connelly is being held without bail and will be arraigned in Portland Unified Court on Monday, Aug. 26.

Road-side wood stands are very common in the Sebago Lake region due to the numerous campgrounds and seasonal homes in the area. The stands are usually located at private homes and sell bundles of firewood for $5 running on the honor system and the stands are unmonitored.