CASTLE HILL, Maine — A Presque Isle man has been charged twice with murder in connection to the Aug. 13 shooting deaths of two men in Castle Hill.

The Aroostook County Grand Jury handed down indictments Friday against Bobby Nightingale, 38, charging him with two counts of murder and six other charges, five of which are from unrelated incidents prior to the deaths.

Nightingale had been in Aroostook County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge since a week after the deaths. He's expected to be arraigned on the new charges sometime next week in Aroostook Superior Court, according to Maine Public Safety Department spokesperson Steve McCausland.

RELATED: 2 men shot, killed while inside pickup in Castle Hill

Allen Curtis, 25, and Roger Ellis, 51, were fatally shot Aug. 13 while inside Ellis' pickup truck along Route 227, or State Road, in Castle Hill.

Troopers thought they were dealing with an ATV-pickup collision, upon responding, but quickly discovered that was not case, finding two men's bodies.

An unregistered ATV was left abandoned at the scene.

RELATED: Reward offered in Castle Hill double murder case

The indictments stem from three separate incidents, McCausland said. From the Aug. 13 double homicide, Nightingale faces two counts of intentional and knowing murder, and one count of possession of firearm by a prohibited person.

Also handed down were charges from incidents before the deadly shootings.

From an Aug. 5 home invasion at 9 Elm St. in Presque Isle, Nightingale's charged with burglary, robbery and an additional charged of possession of firearm by a prohibited person.

And in connection to an Aug. 10 incident at 1961 State Rd. in Castle Hill, Nightingale's also charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and, again, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

RELATED: 1 arrested, another still at large in Presque Isle shooting

Curtis and Ellis' deaths were investigated by the Aroostook County Sheriff's Department, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine Forest Service and the Presque Isle Police Department, along with State Police.