CASTLE HILL, Maine — Two men were killed while inside a pickup truck overnight on Route 227 in Castle Hill, Maine's Public Safety Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

Maine State Police said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide and confirmed Wednesday that the two men were fatally shot.

Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, both of Castle Hill, were killed inside Ellis' red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, spokesperson Steve McCausland said.

McCausland said troopers were called to the scene at 2052 State Rd., also Route 227, just after midnight for a suspicious noise complaint. The troopers thought they were dealing with an ATV-pickup collision, he said, but quickly discovered that was not case when the men's bodies were found.

An unregistered ATV was involved that had a loud exhaust, McCausland said. State police as of Tuesday night hadn't yet figured out who owned the ATV.

The ATV, left abandoned at the scene, was described as a 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400, painted black over its original yellow paint with some yellow still visible.

Details regarding how the men knew each other was not immediately released by authorities.

The two bodies were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsies on Wednesday, and the truck and ATV found at the scene were towed for analysis.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon, so whoever killed the two men was still on the loose, according to investigators.

Castle Hill is located between Presque Isle and Ashland. Route 227 was shut down between Turner and Waddell Roads until it reopened Tuesday afternoon.

McCausland said Wednesday that Maine State Police has increased patrols in Mapleton and Castle Hill. Work is expected to continue Wednesday night.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity along the Route 227 or State Road late Monday night, or those with video surveillance systems in the area pointed at the road, is asked to call Maine State Police in Houlton at 207-532-5400.

The intersection of Turner Road and Route 227, or State Road, in Castle Hill, Maine.

Orpheus Allison