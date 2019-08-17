CASTLE HILL, Maine — Maine State Police on Saturday announced a $2,000 reward for information related to a double homicide in the Aroostook County town of Castle Hill early Tuesday morning.

The victims, identified as Roger Ellis, 51, and Allen Curtis, 25, both of Castle Hill, were shot and killed inside Ellis' red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

An unregistered 2006 Suzuki LTZ 400 ATV was left at the scene.

Police said any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution for the homicides will be eligible for the reward through Aroostook County Crimestoppers.

The community is still on edge after the murders.

State police say increased controls are continuing this weekend as the investigation continues in a double killing in northern Maine.

With the perpetrator at large, law enforcement officers are continuing beefed-up patrols in the areas of Castle Hill and neighboring Mapleton.

Police thought they were dealing with a collision between a truck and an ATV on Route 227. Then they discovered the men dead in the truck. The ATV's owner has not been identified.

Officials ask anyone with information to call (800)-638-8477.