PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — UPDATE: After almost 24 hours at large, Maine State Police arrested one suspect in a shooting that sent left a man in critical condition.

Jomo White was arrested Tuesday morning, Sept. 10 without incident but police are still looking for another Jason Alexander of Blaine, Maine. Both men are suspects in a shooting that happened on Northern Road on Monday morning.

Police say Jason Alexander is considered "armed and dangerous." Alexander, 44, is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 220 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are now offering a $500 reward for a tip that leads to finding Alexander.

A man called police around 5:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9 and reported that he'd been shot on Northern Road, state police said. Officers provided first aid and paramedics rushed him to Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

The man was later flown to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he remained as of late Monday night in critical condition.

State police said they interviewed several witnesses Monday, and both their investigators and officers from the Presque Isle Police Department have identified suspects in the shooting and issued warrants for their arrests.

L-R: Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta, Ga.; Jason Alexander, 44, of Blaine, Maine

via Maine State Police

If anyone sees either Alexander, you're asked to call the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400, the Presque Isle Police Department at 207-764-4476, or the Aroostook County CRIME STOPPERS at 800-638-8477.

CRIME STOPPERS is reportedly offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of these two suspects.

State police note that anyone found to have aided either White or Alexander in evading arrest will be subject to prosecution.

Several schools and businesses were closed Monday as a precaution, but police said they're considering it "isolated" and that the parties involved know each other. The public was asked to remain vigilant but continue normal routine.

State, county and local police were still in Presque Isle late Monday night investigating, with state police processing the crime scene.