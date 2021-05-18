Presque Isle mother and son arrested for trafficking crystal meth

Officials say the pair were a 'significant source of supply' for the drug methamphetamine in northern Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — After months of investigating, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) and the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office arrested a mother and son and charged them with drug trafficking.

Leann Johnson, 44, and her son Jeremiah Therrien, 23, both of Presque Isle, were arrested on Monday, May 18 for allegedly selling crystal methamphetamine.

Officials say the pair were a significant source of the drug in northern Maine.

Following a search of a home on Dyer Street in Presque Isle, more than four pounds of crystal meth was seized along with approximately $10,000 believed to be from drug sales. The street value of the drugs was valued at over $250,000, according to MDEA agents.

Both Johnson and Therrien were arrested and taken to the Aroostook County Jail. Johnson was released after posting $10,000 cash bail but Therrien remains in jail for violating conditions of bail from a 2021 drug and firearms violation.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are likely.