Buxton man turns himself into police after alleged incident involving physical altercation and shotgun

Buxton police chief says the suspect, Brady Dix Sr., turned himself in on Tuesday.

BUXTON, Maine — Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that Brady Dix Sr., the man police were searching for last week, turned himself into police on Tuesday. Last week, officials said his family was trying to get him to do so.

According to Cline, police said they responded to Dunnell Road around 9:30 a.m. on May 18 due to a reported "disturbance." Police said in a release it was reported Dix, of Buxton, was in possession of a shotgun and had been in a physical altercation with his adult son.

Dix is currently on bail with conditions of release to include no use or possession of dangerous weapons including firearms, according to police.

Family members were safely outside the home on Dunnell Road when police arrived the morning of the incident, and family members told police Dix was inside.

Police thought it was a standoff and attempted to contact him before they discovered Dix wasn’t in the house. After an arrest warrant was issued for Dix, the Maine State Police Tactical Unit and Buxton police officers entered the residence just before 3 p.m. and discovered Dix was not there.

Here’s the updated booking photo for Brady Dix, who turned himself into York Co jail after violating conditions of bail last week, which led to a standoff on Dunnell Rd.@newscentermaine #maine https://t.co/ld3F53I51r pic.twitter.com/I13wjWyHpU — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) May 25, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline made a statement on the scene in Buxton. It remains an ongoing investigation. Suspect Brady Dix Snr remains at large. Police say he may or may not be armed. Buxton PD asks if anyone sees Mr. Dix please contact them immediately. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/y9CYJyuHSJ — photogSebastian (@PhotogSebastian) May 18, 2021

Dunnell Road between Long Plains Road and Carll Road in Buxton was closed for much of the day Tuesday while police responded, and police asked residents to stay in their homes.

Police have a portion of Dunnell Road in Buxton closed due to a “critical incident.” The situation is happening between Long Plains Road and Carll Road. Police are asking residents in the area to stay in their homes. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/tsyM1LBMPI — photogSebastian (@PhotogSebastian) May 18, 2021