Injured mountain biker rescued from trail in Falmouth

After about an 11-minute hike, EMS personnel met up with the injured biker on the trail, who was treated and wheeled down the trail to the ambulance at the trailhead

FALMOUTH, Maine — An injured mountain biker was rescued by Falmouth Fire-EMS crews Tuesday morning on a trail off Blackstrap Road.

According to Falmouth Fire-EMS, they received reports of the injured biker around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Fire-EMS crews responded and hiked into the North Falmouth Community Forest with medical supplies to help the biker, who was with a family member.

Falmouth Fire-EMS said in a release the family member was able to meet the EMS crew at the trailhead and guided them to the injured biker, who was about a quarter to a half-mile into the woods on the trail.

Falmouth Fire-EMS said the trail was too narrow for UTV access. After about an 11-minute hike, EMS personnel met up with the injured biker on the trail, who was treated and wheeled down the trail to the ambulance at the trailhead, Falmouth Fire-EMS said. The biker was transported to the hospital. The rescue took about 45 minutes from the initial call, according to a release.