Portland police make arrest in West End homicide investigation

Police charged Abdallah Salim Al Siraj, 22, with murder in connection with the death of 50-year-old Salim Al Siraj.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a body found Tuesday morning in a Portland apartment.

Abdallah Salim Al Siraj was arrested by Portland police in connection with the death of 50-year-old Salim Al Siraj, whose body was found in an apartment at 17 Carleton St., Portland Police Department spokesman David Singer said in a release.

Police went to the apartment just before 11 a.m. Tuesday following a request for a wellbeing check and discovered Al Siraj's body.

Portland police and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit remained at the Avesta Housing building most of the day Tuesday, Singer said Tuesday.