Perry woman arrested in ex-boyfriend's murder case, authorities say

PERRY, Maine — A Perry woman was arrested Thursday in the murder case of her ex-boyfriend, authorities say.

Danielle Wheeler, 40, of Perry was arrested in connection with the murder of Jason "Cowboy" Aubuchon, 50, of Eastport, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated.

On Sunday around 8:52 p.m., authorities got a 911 call from 47 Tranquility Lane in Perry. The caller reported a man was shot, the release stated.

Authorities said when police and EMTs got to the home, Aubuchon had been shot. He was taken to Calais Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit started investigating the death, and an autopsy was performed on Aubuchon's body on Monday. The death was ruled a homicide, authorities said.

On Thursday, an arrest warrant was issued for Wheeler, and she was found in Perry, the release stated. Police said she was arrested without incident and booked into the Washington County Jail.