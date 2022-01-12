Lubec man accused of killing his girlfriend arrested in Virginia

Paul DeForest of Lubec was arrested after Maine officials allegedly found a dead woman in the trunk of a car.

LUBEC, Maine — A Lubec man suspected of killing a woman found Tuesday in the trunk of a car has been arrested in Virginia.

Paul DeForest, 65, was arrested at a home in Warrenton, Virginia on a warrant charging murder, according to a release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Washington County deputies were called Monday to a home at 69 Jim's Head Road in Lubec for reports of an "altercation," and found evidence outside the home that prompted them to call the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

Police began to search for the homeowner, 58-year-old Eva Cox, and her boyfriend, DeForest.

On Tuesday, the search expanded to include the Maine Marine Patrol, and Maine Warden Service, including a plane and state police K-9. Police found the body of a woman locked in the trunk of a car near the residence, according to the release.

The victim has not been identified but police believe it to be Cox. An autopsy will be performed by the state's chief medical examiner this week.

Based on additional information, police obtained a warrant for DeForest's arrest on a murder charge.

DeForest was located at a Virginia home and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Department negotiated with him to come out of the home, according to the release. He is being held on a fugitive from justice warrant.

No additional information was immediately available.