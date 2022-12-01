x
Crime

Freedom man allegedly stabs four people at Waterville gathering

Kenneth Mcintyre allegedly brought out a knife after getting into a fight with a woman during a gathering at a house on County Road in Waterville.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A man from Freedom has a warrant out for his arrest after he allegedly stabbed four people at a house gathering on County Road in Waterville.

According to Waterville Police Chief William Bonney, Kenneth Mcintyre, 43, argued with a woman at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday and then stabbed her and three other men who tried to defend her. 

Bonney said he does not know how or why the fight started but he said drugs were involved.

All four victims were taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center’s Thayer Center for Health in Waterville and later released, Bonney said.

Mcintyre was taken by LifeFlight of Maine to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of multiple injuries suffered during the fight.

He faces the following charges:

  • One count of Class A attempted murder
  • Four counts of Class B aggravated assault
  • One count of Class C criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon
  • One count of Class C reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon
  • One count of Class D assault
  • One count Class E violation of conditions of release

This story will be updated.

 

