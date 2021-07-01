Portland man charged after police report signs of stolen property, burglar tools, and narcotics in his van

Peter Curtis is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. More charges are pending, according to police.

WINDHAM, Maine — A Portland man was arrested Sunday after police said they found fentanyl, stolen property, burglar tools, and more narcotics in his van.

Just before 1 p.m., Windham police officers received a complaint of a van that was driving erratically on River Road near the intersection of Main Street. Police said a witness saw the vehicle drive into a ditch and continue driving towards North Windham. According to police, the vehicle also matched the description of a vehicle in a theft that the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating in Naples.

Windham police said they located the vehicle in the driveway of 715 River Rd. and made contact with the operator, Peter Curtis, 33, of Portland. Through an investigation by Windham police, Curtis was subsequently arrested for the following charges:

Unlawful possession of fentanyl powder (felony)

Violation of conditions of release

According to police, there were signs of stolen property, burglar tools, and more narcotics in the vehicle. Police said a search warrant was secured and executed on the van, leading to the discovery of:

The recovery of stolen items from the theft in Naples

Suspected narcotics

Packaging for the sale of narcotics

A handgun

More charges are pending as a result of the search warrant, according to police.