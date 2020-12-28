Police arrest three and seize 500 grams of Fentanyl

Police made three arrests involving a significant amount of Fentanyl during a traffic stop in Gray.

GRAY, Maine — Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they've made three arrests involving a significant amount of fentanyl, Carfentanil and guns during a traffic stop in gray earlier today.

Police say they stopped a car for a traffic violation, and a further search of the car eventually revealed 500 grams of powdered fentanyl. Also taken from the vehicle was $1,200 in cash, drug paraphernalia, a gun, and two toy replica guns.

Police arrested Trisha Tansey of Waterville, Thomas Caswell of Falmouth and Shawn Lebel of Springvale.

After the arrest, police say they were then led to a hotel room in Naples and arrested a fourth suspect, Jasmine-Marie Moore from Portland. Additional firearms, and a variety of other illegal drugs was located in the room.