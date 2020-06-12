x
Search of room at Medway inn yields fentanyl, meth; 2 people charged

According to East Millinocket police, officers found 164 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of methamphetamine, $6,658 in U.S. currency, and three guns.
Credit: East Millinocket Police Department

MEDWAY, Maine — Two Maine men were arrested after police searched their room at the Gateway Inn in Medway Saturday morning.

According to East Millinocket police, officers executed a search warrant and found 164 grams of fentanyl, 41 grams of methamphetamine, $6,658 in U.S. currency, and three guns. Police said two of the three guns were loaded. 

Charles Garton, 41, of Patten and Ashley Lyford, 38 of Milo were arrested. Garton was charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs. Lyford was charged with unlawful trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.  The East Millinocket Police Department was assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Garton is pictured below. Police said a picture of Lyford is not available at this time.

    

