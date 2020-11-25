Maine man faces 8 charges following police chase through Cumberland County; more drug-related charges expected

The passenger in the car, Zilphy Avery, 21, of New Gloucester was arrested on outstanding warrants.

STANDISH, Maine — A Standish man is facing eight charges with more drug-relate charges expected after he allegedly led police on a chase Wednesday morning. Police said when they finally arrested him, a "quantity of suspected narcotics" was found in his vehicle.

Siggi Hodhr Averysson, 40, is charged with the following:

Eluding an Officer

Failing to Stop for LEO

Operating After Revoked HO

Driving to Endanger

Illegal Attached Plates

OP Defective M/V

Violation of Conditions of Release

Criminal Mischief

His passenger, Zilphy Avery, 21, of New Gloucester was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy said he observed a vehicle operating erratically on Chadbourne Road in Standish. The vehicle turned onto Standish Neck Road and continued to operate in an unsafe manner, according to the deputy. The deputy activated emergency signals but said the vehicle still failed to stop.

The suspect vehicle continued to disregard the deputy’s emergency signal and drove on to North Gorham Road, continuing into the White Rock Area at speeds reaching nearly 60 mph, according to the deputy. At this point, another deputy was at the intersection of North Gorham Road and Great Falls Road where they were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device.

The vehicle continued to operate to Sebago Lake Road and into Standish, according to the sheriff's office. When all the tires had deflated, the vehicle entered Portland Water District land and became disabled.

Deputies were able to take the operator and passenger into custody without incident. Both the Averysson and Avery were assessed at the scene for possible narcotic overdoses, the sheriff's office said.

This investigation is ongoing.