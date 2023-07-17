Portland police warn residents of uptick in car theft

"Year-to-date numbers show 66 thefts in 2023, compared to 46 in 2022," the Portland Police Department said.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Police Department is warning the public about a recent uptick in car theft.

The number of cars stolen in the Portland area this year has "significantly risen," the department said in a news release.

"Last year there were two reports of stolen vehicles between July 1-16, while this year there have been 14," the release said. "Year-to-date numbers show 66 thefts in 2023, compared to 46 in 2022."

Police are urging Portland residents to practice the following safety tips to decrease the chance of becoming a car theft victim:

If possible, park in a well-lit area

Keep your vehicle's doors and windows locked and shut when unattended

Don't leave items of value in your car, including tools

Lock your glove box, which should only be used to store registration and insurance cards

Don't keep a spare key hidden in your car

Keep your car parked under a well-lit area that you can check from your home, if possible

If you have a surveillance security system at your home, keep your car in the angle of your camera

Be a good witness for neighbors, coworkers, and fellow citizens by paying attention and being aware of your surroundings throughout the course of your day

"We have seen everything from windows being broken to gain entry, to someone leaving their vehicle running with the keys in the ignition while they made a delivery," police said.