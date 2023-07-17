Car hits, kills moose near Jackman

The cow moose caved in the windshield of the car and died on impact, according to the Jackman - Moose River Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKMAN, Maine — Two people traveling in a car near Jackman on Saturday hit and killed a moose before going off the road and hitting several trees.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Long Pond Road in Long Pond Township, according to a release from the Jackman - Moose River Fire and Rescue Department.

The cow moose caved in the windshield of the car and died on impact, the release stated.

The driver and passenger sustained injuries not considered life-threatening and were able to walk to a nearby home to call 911. From there, they were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the release said.