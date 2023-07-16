Wildfire smoke returns to Maine this week

A code yellow is in the forecast for nearly all of Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — We’ve had a break from the Canadian wildfire smoke for a couple of weeks, but that’s about to change. The wildfires in western Canada are sending smoke into the Great Lakes to end the weekend.

That ground-level smoke is set to move into New York and part of northern New England Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued an air quality warning for those areas.

Maine’s air quality is forecast to be in code yellow for most of the state, except the down east coast according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

Sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion on Monday according to the Maine D.E.P.

On Tuesday, heavier smoke could move into Maine from the west. An update will be put out before that happens. Be sure to check in with us for the latest.

Thank You,

Jason

You can get the latest updates by following me on social media: