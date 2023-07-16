Augusta police seek help in locating alleged Big Apple robbery suspect

Augusta police ask that anyone with information about the incident call their criminal investigations bureau at 207-626-2370 ext. 3418.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Augusta are searching for a person accused of robbing the Big Apple convenience store early Sunday morning.

The suspect reportedly entered the store shortly after 4 a.m. and demanded money and merchandise, according to a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department.

The suspect is being described as a white man, between 160 and 200 pounds, about 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, and he was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sneakers, and light-colored pants, police said.

The suspect has not been identified, and the incident remains under investigation.

