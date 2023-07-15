Pedestrian seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run in Brewer

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 207-989-7001.

BREWER, Maine — Brewer police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in an alleged hit-and-run Saturday evening with a pedestrian.

Police responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. regarding a report about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, the Brewer Police Department said Sunday in a news release on their Facebook page.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was brought to a hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was not at the scene when officers arrived.

"Initial investigation shows that the vehicle involved is a 2020-2023 Toyota Camry or Toyota Avalon, silver in color," the release states. "The vehicle has damage to the front passenger side area."

The driver reportedly was last seen leaving the area via Eastern Avenue toward Holden, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call them at 207-989-7001 and ask to speak to Officer Mikayla Rose or Sgt. Zachary Caron.