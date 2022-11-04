x
Crime

Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings

A Lewiston teenager was arrested in connection to recent shootings near Walton School and 72 Whitney St. in Auburn.
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. 

Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department. 

On Friday, Auburn Detectives and Lewiston police executed a search warrant at a Lewiston residence, seizing a handgun and ammunition, the release stated.

The teenager was reportedly charged with aggravated assault (Class B felony), reckless conduct with a firearm (Class C felony), and aggravated criminal mischief (Class C felony) in connection to the shooting at Walton School.

He was also charged with reckless conduct with a firearm (Class C felony), aggravated criminal mischief (Class C felony) in connection to the shooting at 72 Whitney Street, according to the release. 

Police arrested 18-year-old David Richards Jr. of Auburn on Oct. 27 in connection to the shooting on Whitney Street on multiple charges. 

